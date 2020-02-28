Chris Brown has high hopes for his son in the romance department, joking that the 3-month-old baby is already a "lady's man." On Friday, the father of two shared a photo of his youngest child, Aeko Catori Brown, on Instagram looking absolutely adorable. In the close-up shot, Aeko is smiling wide for the camera, looking like the happiest little baby on earth. Chris just knows his son is going to be stealing hearts when he grows up, as the proud dad captioned the photo, "Lady's man," with a red heart emoji.

As is the case with all of his posts that feature his children, Chris has turned the comments off, warding off all the weirdos and haters. The singer is often sharing pics of Aeko as well as his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, showing off how cute his offspring are. The same photo along with a few extra snapshots were also shared by Aeko's mother and Chris' ex—although it is highly speculated that the two of them have been back together for a minute now.

In her post, Ammika wrote, "Morning speech" with a loving emoji, which, though 3 months is super early, could mean that Aeko may already be learning how to talk. Regardless of Chris and Ammika's current relationship status, it looks like this little family couldn't be happier.