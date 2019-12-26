Ammika Harris shared an adorable snap of hers and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown's newborn son, Aeko Catori, on Instagram Christmas Day, and was met with some major skepticism. While many expressed how cute the infant is, some practically melting in the comments, a few made some sly remarks implying that Chris is not actually Aeko's father based on how little they think the baby looks like him. One commenter got particularly harsh, writing, "Try it again... He's not looking like him... Royalty is his daughter and she's special and beautiful since beginning... He's just an Asian boy nothing more... I love babies and god forgive me but he's not that cute."

Comparing Aeko to Chris's first child, 5-year-old daughter Royalty, this hater really stepped out of line. The troll did not go unacknowledged by Ammika, though, as she responded not by attempting to disprove or shut down these claims, but by simply taking the high road and demonstrating grace. She replied, "god bless your heart too," humiliating her hater while not getting nasty herself. Chris also made light of these accusations that Aeko is not his son, posting the same photo of him with the caption, "BABY BRUCE WAYNE! #aekobrown." Chris and Ammika welcomed baby Aeko on November 20th, after they confirmed that they were expecting a child together earlier this year.