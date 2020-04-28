Since releasing the extended version of an already-mega album, Indigo, in October of last year, Chris Brown has been keeping fans fed by way of a sries of features. He's popped up consistently, appearing most recently on T-Pain's record "Wake Up Dead" last Friday.

If fans were itching for even more though, the time is almost here. At the beginning of the month, Chris Brown revealed that he had a joint mixtape with Thugger Thugger in the works, much to our surprise; "ME AND THUGGA THUGGA @thuggerthugger1 Got a mixtape coming soon," he announced.

This morning, on his artwork-filled IG page, he shared an image of the words "Slime & B," referring to the Slime gawd Young Thug, and himself as Breezy. In the caption, he announced that their project would be arriving on May 5th, "5th DAY OF THE 5th MONTH," he said, tagging Thug in the process so we know it's real.

Is this tape going to be the perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Are you guys excited? It'll be interesting to see what the sound is like on this, but it could definitely be fire if they merge the best of both worlds-- trap, r'n'b, melodies all tied into one. The fans flooded Chris Brown's comment section, and they definitely are excited.

Stay tuned on May 5th for their joint effort.