Chris Brown's "Indigo" Extended Version Features Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj & More

You asked for new Chris Brown music and that's exactly what you're getting. Announcing earlier this week that he would be dropping an extended version of his already-loaded Indigo album, Breezy did just that. The existing product has been amplified with ten additional tracks, making this a damn-near three-hour-long experience. If you're a true fan of Chris Brown, you're gonna love this.

Out now, the extended edition of Indigo features ten new songs and features from some of the hottest stars in the game. Tory Lanez graces "Tell Me How You Feel" while international artist Davido stands tall on "Lower Body." Elsewhere, DaniLeigh, Rich The Kid and others have been bolstered onto the tracklist. Of course, the features from the original version are intact with Tyga, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and others all appearing once more.

Instead of the original cover art, Brown travelled through his imagination to bust out even more space-inspired imagery. This time, he uses more blue tones to complete his vision.

With forty-two songs to go through, this one should take you a while to check out. Let us know if you got through the entire thing and, if you did, how you're liking it.

New Songs on the Tracklist:

1. Lower Body (feat. Davido)

2. Overtime

3. Under the Influence

4. Outy When I Drive / Blamed (feat. Rich The Kid & Sage the Gemini)

5. Nose Dive (feat. DaniLeigh)

6. Flashbacks

7. Problem with You

8. Going At It

9. Technology

10. Tell Me How You Feel (feat. Tory Lanez)