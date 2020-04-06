Time and time again, artists have jumped the gun and announced that they are working with another star on a collaborative project. Only few have been able to pull off the feat. Usually, something comes in the way and prevents the actual release of said mixtape. Kanye West and Jay-Z have done it. So have 21 Savage and Offset. Drake and Future's What A Time To Be Alive cannot be forgotten either. Are Chris Brown and Young Thug about to be next?

It would appear as though Chris Brown and Young Thug have been speaking, plotting out their next moves and deciding that they should work as a unit.

Announcing on his Instagram Story that his next full-length release would be a collaborative mixtape with Young Thug, Chris Brown shocked the world several hours ago.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"ME AND THUGGA THUGGA @thuggerthugger1 Got a mixtape coming soon," wrote the Virginia native.

CB and King Slime don't have too many songs together but they have collaborated in the past. Apparently, they believe that with their experience in the studio, they have what it takes to crank out the next legendary collab tape.

Do you think they can achieve big things as a team? Are you surprised by this announcement?