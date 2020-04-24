mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T-Pain & Chris Brown Collide Once Again On "Wake Up Dead"

Erika Marie
April 24, 2020 00:29
Wake Up Dead
T-Pain Feat. Chris Brown

T-Pain and Chris Brown have been known to make hits together in the past, so fans are excited to get a taste of "Wake Up Dead."


They've been teasing fans with this one for over a week, and now it's time to hear what T-Pain and Chris Brown have cooked up. The hitmakers aren't strangers to linking up on a song, and in the past, it's helped them reach chart-topping success. Fans still can't get enough of "Kiss Kiss," and "Shawty Get Loose" still gets people on the dancefloor. The last time we've officially heard these two on a record together was back in 2011 for T-Pain's rEVOLEr album where Chris Brown appears on "Best Love Song" and "Look At Her Go."

"Wake Up Dead" is a love song of sorts where both T-Pain and C. Breezy tell their love interests that they can't be without them, even though they're a bit crazy. The familiarity with hearing these two voices together will have you strolling down memory lane. Give "Wake Up Dead" a few spins and let us know if you're vibing with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh my gosh, you tryna kill me in my sleep
Rough sex, makin' you my enemy, ooh woah-oh
Can I be honest, babe?
I kinda like the fact that you kinda crazy
Yeah, you bipolar just like me
That ain't a problem, baby, no, no
Girl, you soakin' wet, 'cause I'm makin' it rain

HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
