Chris Brown has quietly remained one of the game's most prolific artists, continuously padding his studio albums with enough songs to tide fans over for years. Yet even after gargantuan releases like Heartbreak On A Full Moon and Indigo, Breezy still has heat left over. Case in point, the upcoming collaboration with T-Pain "Wake Up Dead," set to arrive in full this Friday, April 24th. Given that Brown is the official featured artist, it stands to reason that T-Pain is gearing up to drop off a new project, with this being the start of a new rollout.

Taking to Instagram, T-Pain made his excitement for the upcoming drop well known, sharing both the official single artwork and a lengthy snippet of the new track. From the sound of it, "Wake Up Dead" will come heavy on the harmony, with Breezy and T-Pain pairing their voices in what promises to be an epic display of skill and showmanship. "I don't want to wake up dead," they sing, simultaneously. "I don't want to turn up missing."

T-Pain shared another snippet of Breezy's verse, which seems to be building into a crescendo. From the sound of it, the instrumental will center around muted, reverb-soaked guitar chords, though it's as of yet unclear as to how the drums will be arranged. At the very least, we won't have to wait much longer to find out. Check back this Friday for "Wake Up Dead," the brand new single from T-Pain and Chris Brown. Do you have high hopes for this one?