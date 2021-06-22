Chris Brown is reportedly under investigation for his alleged role in a battery case, being accused by a woman of smacking part of her weave off. The incident reportedly took place over the weekend with the woman claiming that Brown hit her so hard in the back of her head that part of her weave fell out. She reportedly did not sustain any other visible injuries.

As the world reacts to yet another reported battery incident involving singer Chris Brown, the recording artist is taking to his major social media platform to try and shift the narrative in his favor, claiming that the stories are all lies.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

"YALL SO DAMN [CAP] [laughing emojis]," wrote Chris Brown on Instagram Stories this morning. So far, that's all he's had to say about the latest batch of accusations against him.

Fans have been pointing out that Chris is regularly caught up in these kinds of allegations, noting that it seems to happen every single year. We will continue to keep you updated as any and all updates are reported in this case.

Recently, CB has been teasing the release of some new music, telling fans that he wants them to wait before he blesses them. Last year, he announced that his next album would be called Breezy. He is featured on a brand new song with Wale, which you can check out here.



