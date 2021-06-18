mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale Samples A Diddy Classic For "Angles" Ft. Chris Brown

Erika Marie
June 18, 2021 00:10
The two hitmakers link for a track that is poised to be a summer romance hit.


They were spotted filming a music video and now you can hear their latest collaboration. Wale and Chris Brown have linked up for a track poised to be a summer favorite as they join on "Angles," a song described in a press release as a "sunny, romantic rap hit." Famed producer OG Parker is the man behind the beat that borrows from the classic Hip Hop hit "I Need a Girl" by Diddy, Loon, and Usher.

Wale spins clever rhymes regarding his affections for his leading lady, some that are more light-hearted while other bars take a more serious tone. C. Breezy holds down the hook on a single that will surely be quickly added to romance-centered playlists. On Instagram, Wale hyped his followers by sharing a brief video.

"Hey y'all, it's time to go. Single drop tonight," he said. "F*ck with me." Stream Wale's "Angles" featuring Chris Brown and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, this energy's givin' me sex symbol
Pose for me, girl, I think I'm the best with you
Pose for me more, I think you're the best for me
Now post when I'm done, ain't credit your ex nigga
Hey, you petty, you flex different
You know I be the plug, the one that connect with you

[via]

Wale Chris Brown
Wale Samples A Diddy Classic For "Angles" Ft. Chris Brown
