These latest accusations don't look good for Chris Brown. The singer has had his fair share of legal troubles related to domestic violence accusations and twice—with both ex-girlfriends Rihanna and Karrueche Tran—restraining orders have been issued against Brown. His fans continue to support and defend him against accusatory critics who often bring up his past, but Brown has moved forward with his uber-successful music career while enjoying the fruits of his successes.

However, on Monday (June 21), TMZ reported that Chris Brown is currently under investigation due to a woman who claims he assaulted her.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet reported that the alleged physical altercation occurred at his San Fernando Valley home over the weekend. The woman told police that Brown hit her in the back of her head so hard that "her weave came off." Responding officers filed a battery report where Brown was officially named as the alleged assailant. The woman reportedly didn't have any visible injuries, aside from the misplaced hairpiece, and no one was arrested.

Last month, authorities were summoned to Brown's home after his birthday bash reportedly got a little out of control, but that was quickly handled as they broke up the shindig. It's unclear if this current case will result in a charge, but we'll all have to wait and see how it unfolds.

