It feels like Chris Brown has been using his time towards handling stand-out guest appearances than any solo music. The singer has been popping up on just about everyone's track in the past year since releasing the 32-track Indigo album (with the exception of Slime & B with Young Thug).



Fans have been incredibly eager to hear Chris Brown deliver a new body of work. We will be outside this summer, after all. And what's a summer without a Chris Brown banger blaring through the radio speakers? Unfortunately, it seems that we won't be releasing a new album any time in the near future because Chris Breezy wants to leave his fans in anticipation of his next release. He broke the news on his Instagram Story earlier today. "I ain't dropping my album until I'm ready," he wrote. "I need to give y'all a chance to miss me."

It's unfortunate because he did preview some heat last October while suggesting that he would be releasing new music this year. However, you gotta trust the process. Given that Breezy has released two albums with over 30 songs each since 2017, there's more than enough music to hold fans over until he slides through with his next album.

Hopefully, Breezy drops at least a new single to ride out to this summer. Peep his post below.