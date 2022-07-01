Cardi B hasn't even delivered her sophomore album yet, but she's already discussing what her plans beyond that are. Following the arrival of her latest single, "Hot Shit" featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West, the mother of two sat down with Angie Martinez to dish on what the future holds.

"After I do this album," she said of her forthcoming follow-up to 2018's Invasion of Privacy, "I do want to do a mixtape with my husband 'cuz I love how he raps."

We've seen Cardi and her man collaborate plenty of times, from the Migos' appearance on "Drip" to her unforgettable verse on their "MotorSport" single with Nicki Minaj – and not to mention their joint effort, "Clout," on Set's FATHER OF 4 album back in 2019 – but a joint mixtape full of bangers would surely receive a warm welcome.

"He could rap his ass off," the mother of two said of her husband. "I'm really, really a fan."

Aside from that, the 29-year-old is also interested in taking advantage of her language skills and creating a Spanish album, although she does have some fears about it.

"I feel like that’s more pressure to me than anything," the "Thru Your Phone" hitmaker admitted to Martinez. "Because it’s, like, that Latin world… They want it, but I feel like it’s not as easy as people think."

"‘Cause it’s like, ‘Oh, you speak Spanish, you can just do a Spanish song.’ No. ‘Cause they’re a little bit different. That’s, like, a different world right there. But I wanna try it. F*ck it."

In other news, Cardi B hopped on social media earlier this week to reveal what her thighs look like with and without photoshop in the name of transparency – read more about that here, and watch the rap diva's full interview with Angie Martinez above.

