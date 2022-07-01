Cardi B Unveils "Hot Sh*t" Ft. Kanye West & Lil Durk

This is a single that has been widely anticipated ever since Cardi B revealed she has new music on the way. The Bronx rapper has been taking her time in releasing information about her sophomore album, and her fans hope that the arrival of "Hot Sh*t" is a hint that Cardi's second studio effort is on the way. For this one, Cardi pulled out Chicago heavy-hitters Kanye West and Lil Durk, with the latter already dubbing the track the song of the year.

Meanwhile, Cardi told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 how she managed to link with Ye on this track.

"Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on, and I like how his verse it's personal, but it's not that personal," said Cardi. "It's enjoyable in the clubs that you could be like, 'Yeah, yeah. You talk your big cash.' I really love it. And I'm so happy that he gave me this verse, and I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he's such an amazing, sweet person. I've been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real him.

Stream "Hot Sh*t" by Cardi B featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't know what's longer, man, my blocklist or my checklist

I don't know what's colder, man, my heart or my necklace

Pretty when I wake up, I'm a bad b*tch at breakfast

Still might slide on the opp (It's electric)

Hatin' didn't work so they lie (So they lie)

These b*tches lookin' hurt and they fried (And they fried)

I know they wouldn't miss them if they died