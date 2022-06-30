Cardi B is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop despite not having released a new song in quite a while. Fans are still waiting for her sophomore album and for now, it looks like they will have to keep waiting a bit longer. Having said that, the artist is still recording new music, and on Friday night, she will be delivering a brand new track called "Hot Shit" which features Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Last night, Cardi took to Instagram and delivered a snippet of the new track. This new offering is going to hit hard and fans can't wait to hear Kanye and Lil Durk's contributions. It should also be noted that Cardi is touting this song as a club banger. On her IG story, Cardi made sure to let fans know that this is a track that ventures from what she has dropped in the past.

“It’s something that I feel like y’all haven’t heard from me before,” Cardi explained. “I feel like people is expecting a lot of slutiness and blah blah blah. Y’all keep [saying] I keep making TikTok records and this is definitely not that. It’s a fun great record. It’s masculine [and] it’s great for the clubs. It’s great for the bitches.”

As for Lil Durk, he has high hopes for this new record. The Chicago MC appears to be so confident in the new song that he has declared it as the "Song of the Year." This declaration was made on Durk's Instagram story and when you consider the song's features, he may not be far off in this assessment.

