This New Music Friday, Cardi B made her long-awaited return with the arrival of "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. The three-and-a-half minute-long title marks the mother of two's first single since she dropped off "Up" and "Type Shit" with Migos in 2021.

Bardi has been using social media to promote the new record, and though she didn't deliver an accompanying music video for the track, she did drop off some poolside selfies, giving her fans an idea of what she looks like, raw and unfiltered.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Filter on the thighs [versus] no filter on the thighs," the Grammy Award-winner captioned her small Twitter photo dump, consisting of a retouched photo that looks perfectly smooth and an unedited snapshot that shows some natural lines and texture on her legs.

Cardi has never been one to shy away from talking about her body image and encouraging fans to do whatever it takes to make themselves happy in the skin that they're in.

Most recently, the 29-year-old admitted that she's considering a tummy tuck after being left with some extra skin on her midsection following the birth of her and Offset's youngest, Wave.

"I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f*ck out and do my f*cking surgery. I’m over it," she ranted recently, adding "Me and surgery goes together bad. We go together real bad."





In other news, we recently shared a story about Cardi B hiring Basketball Wives personality Angel Brinks to style her VMAs look after the reality star was "bullied" on TV – read more about that here, and steam "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk below.