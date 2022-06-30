They both made appearances on hit VH1 shows and eventually, that is what aided in them working together. While the world at large was first introduced to Cardi B during her stint on Love & Hip Hop New York, fashion designer Angel Brinks gained popularity as a cast member of Basketball Wives L.A. At the time, Brinks was known for her relationship with Tyreke Evans with whom she shares a daughter, and during her time on the controversial show, she faced off against her fellow cast members.

After years away from the series, Brinks has returned for the new season, and in an interview with Page Six, she revealed that back in 2017, Cardi B's team called her up for a styling gig due to her appearance on BBW.



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

The job came as a surprise, but Brinks claimed she later learned that after Cardi saw how Brinks was being "bullied" on the show, she decided to hire her for her first performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I had so much fun with her,” said Brinks. "She knew at the time what happened with me on the show being bullied and attacked. She was telling me, ‘Girl, I hated watching that happening to you on TV. You deserve so much more respect.’”

“I will always remember that,” Brinks added. “It was her first very big performance and she came to me. So I just feel very blessed.”



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Brinks used BBW to help promote her career, even creating a dress for one of her co-stars, but the storyline the ladies chose to push was going after the newcomer's business moves. It didn't sit well with viewers at the time who took to social media to complain about the cast's behavior. Check out new clips of Brinks's most recent appearance on the series.

