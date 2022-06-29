Cardi B revealed on her Instagram Story, Wednesday, that she intends to get a tummy tuck as her body is not looking the way she'd like after giving birth to her and Offset's second child, last year.

“This stomach, is giving tummy tuck,” Cardi said her the video.

She explained: “Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin. I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey like … did me wrong.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Wavey is the name of her and Offset's second child.

The comments come ahead of the release of Cardi's latest single, "Hot Shit," which will feature Kanye West and Lil Durk. The track comes as Cardi gears up for the release of her highly anticipated second studio album.

“I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f–k out and do my f–king surgery. I’m over it,” she continued. “Me and surgery goes [sic] together bad. We go together real bad.”

A tummy tuck won't be the first time Cardi has gone under the knife. Over the years, she's been vocal about her history of getting work done including veneers, liposuction, two breast augmentations, and butt injections. She's praised plastic surgery for boosting her self-esteem.

Check out Cardi's full comments on Instagram below.





[Via]