Today, Cardi B is back with her first single of 2022, the Lil Durk and Kanye West-assisted "Hot Sh*t." The hard-hitting BanBwoi and Tay Keith-produced track serves as the latest single from the Bronx native's long-awaited second studio album, and to many fans' surprise, "Hot Sh*t" didn't arrive alongside a new music video.

The "WAP" and "Up" hitmaker has consistently dropped eye-catching visuals with practically every single that she has released or appeared on in recent years, but in a recent Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe, Cardi B revealed that the "Hot Sh*t" music video has been delayed due to drama and CGI issues.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"Oh my goodness, I don't want to talk about the video" Cardi explains in the interview, "because this video has brought me so much drama. So this is the first time I ever do CGI. I'm very particular on how I like my things, and I really like when things look super realistic. I like building sets, or I like to be in a place. Like if I want to do a video on a supermarket, I'm going to do the video in the supermarket. You know what I'm saying?"

"So this is my first time trying CGI, and it was something very different for me," the Invasion of Privacy artist continues. "I couldn't maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this s**t takes so long. I did this video around March, and it's still not even ready yet. And it's just so frustrating that I'm like, 'You know what? Just put the f***ing song out. I don't even give a f**k anymore. I'm over it.'"

Watch Cardi's full Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe, in which she discusses everything from her experience of working with Kanye West to her long-awaited sophomore studio album, below.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates on Cardi B's highly anticipated music video, and if you haven't yet listened to her new Kanye West and Lil Durk-assisted single, check it out here.