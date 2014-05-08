vulnerable
- StreetwearCardi B Previews What Her Curves Look Like With & Without Filters For FansThe mother of two made her long-awaited return at midnight with "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRico Nasty Announces "Las Ruinas" Album Dropping In JulyThe "Smack A Bitch" rapper called the upcoming album her "most experimental and vulnerable body of work yet."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner On Maternity Struggles: "Gained 60lbs Again... Trying To Be Healthy & Patient"Jenner revealed that she's lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained while pregnant with her son so far.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosPolo G Speaks On Nearly Overdosing Before Filming "Heartless" Music Video In 2019The Chicago-born rapper has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNormani Poses Nude While Announcing New Single Features "Vulnerable Moments"Normani's "Fair" cover art has been compared to icons like Janet Jackson and Toni Braxton.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentNBA Youngboy's Most Vulnerable SongsWe highlight sixteen of Youngboy Never Broke Again's most vulnerable and emotionally-aware moments on wax.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNia Long "Feels Bad" For Will & Jada Pinkett Smith: "They've Been So Vulnerable"Nia Long sympathizes with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith right now as their brief split and Jada's "entanglement" with August Alsina has become public knowledge.By Lynn S.
- Music50 Cent Praises Dr. Dre's Mentorship & Expresses Rare Moment Of Remorse50 Cent's "Walk Of Fame" speech is surprisingly emotional. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentOffset's "Father Of 4" Lyrics Are Honest Reflections Of Self"Father Of 4" finds Offset harnassing his "dad-strength" in the booth. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJanet Jackson Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression" I still heard voices inside my head berating me, voices questioning my value."By Devin Ch
- SocietyMarco Rubio's Brain Melts When Asked To Rate Kanye West's New AlbumMarco Rubio practices his "Deadman Float" on a spare mattress.By Devin Ch
- NewsVulnerable (NOw FUTUR Remix)HNHH Premiere: Listen to NOw FUTUR's new remix of Tinashe and Travi$ Scott's "Vulnerable."By hnhh