Cardi B and the DJ behind the viral "Coronavirus" remix, iMarkkeyz, are planning to donate the proceeds from the hit single to food banks and shelters that are in the midst of assisting thousands of people affected by the global pandemic. Like many folks around the world, Cardi B has been panicking a little about the coronavirus pandemic, and the ever-outspoken star has, of course, been very vocal about her fears.

So much so, that some soundbites from one of the many instances in which she spoke out about the spread of COVID-19 was even turned into a song, after DJ iMarkkeyz remixed it. The track, appropriately titled "Coronavirus," has been rapidly climbing the iTunes since it dropped earlier this week, and has even gone viral on TikTok. Many, including Cardi, took notice of its growing success, and one fan in particular asked how she and iMarkkeyz are planning to spend the royalties they will earn from "Coronavirus."

"Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help?" asked the fan. "Just a thought. This sh*t is scary." iMarkkeyz responded to the request, confirming that "that was my goal," and Cardi also hopped on board.

"YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO !" she tweeted. "Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !" Cardi also responded to speculation about whether she was going to be officially credited on the track, considering it uses her voice. She explained that while she is automatically included in the song's internal credits, adding her name as one of the primary artists may require the song to be removed first. However, her team is working on it.