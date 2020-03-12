Global music superstar Cardi B is so scared of the coronavirus pandemic that she's considering a move to a whole 'nother continent to prevent catching the terrifying illness.

After Rudy Gobert and Tom Hanks were revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19, the world finally took notice of the severity of the outbreak, suspending the NBA season indefinitely and inciting fear in the hearts of millions. Cardi B is fearful but she's also thinking strategically (and a little irrationally.)

Although she's got boatloads of money, it might not be the most logical move to pack her bags for an extended stay in Antarctica but, alas, here she is claiming to be doing just that.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a new video published to her social media profiles, Cardi B speaks directly to her fans and claims that, since the stock market is starting to fall, she knows coronavirus is actually a real-life issue.

"Government, government, government," she began her rant. "I know shit getting real. Once the stock market starts getting low, that's how I know shit getting real 'cause ain't nothing that white corporate America hates the most than losing motherfucking money."

Unsure of whether this will last for weeks or months, Bardi then revealed that she's not ruling out a change of scenery.

"Let me know so I can start racking up on foods and Monclers so a bitch can move to motherfucking Antarctica," she yells in the video, rubbing sanitizer on her hands.

Do you think Cardi B has the right idea?