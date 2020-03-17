This remix of Cardi B saying "Coronavirus! Shit is real!" is almost as infectious as the actual illness.

Bronx rapper Cardi B has been one of the most outspoken celebrities in regards to the growing fear of the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic. The superstar has commented several times on the virus, urging her fans to take it seriously and to avoid going out in public, as even people who show no symptoms can be carrying COVID-19.

Since speaking out, a remix of her statement was produced by iMarkkeyz before it was uploaded to streaming services and, on iTunes, it's actually picking up traction. Cardi B is looking for her royalty checks after noticing how quickly the song started to rise on the charts.

"Damn I posted the iTunes chart 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11," wrote the artist on her social media pages.

The song uses a sample of Cardi B yelling about the disease. Do you think she should be seeing any money from this or should the creator be getting all the cash from the iTunes plays? Listen to the remix below and let us know.