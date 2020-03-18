Cardi B is making sure she's getting her coins from iMarkkeyz' for including her voice in his viral remix of her talking about coronavirus, and once she does, she's donating it all to charity. The coronavirus pandemic has the whole world a little freaked out right now, even celebrities. Cardi B in particular has been very vocal about her fears surrounding the rapid spread of the virus, and has expressed those fears on several occasions.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In one instance, she went on a bit of a rant about the whole situation, and some soundbites from that rant, including Cardi exclaiming, "Corona-VIRUS! Sh*t is real! Shi*t is getting real!" was used in a remix by DJ iMarkkeyz. Before we knew it, "Coronavirus" started climbing the iTunes charts almost as rapidly as the virus itself has spread around the world, rising from the No. 96 spot to No. 11, and now sitting at No. 8. Cardi has made it her mission to get her due credit for the viral hit, letting us know that she would be contacting iMarkkeyz and her label, Atlantic, to ensure that she'll be getting her coins.

When a fan followed up with her about why she's still not credited on the song, she clarified how the process works.

"Why ain’t u credited on the CORONA VIRUS REMIX?" the user asked. "Is your team working on it?" Cardi responded, "We working on it. Im automatically credited its MY VOICE ! But if I put my name right now we might have to delete the song and upload again." Fair enough. But what about once those royalties do start coming in? Another fan asked Cardi and iMarkkeyz earlier in the exchange whether they'd be donating the money they make off "Coronavirus" to those affected by the fallout of the pandemic, which they both committed to doing.

"Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help?" the user asked. "Just a thought. This shit is scary." iMarkkeyz let them know that "that was my goal," and Cardi got on board. "YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO !" Cardi replied. "Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !" We're glad to hear that the profits from a song about such a tragedy are going to go towards helping those affected.