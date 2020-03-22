Cardi B has developed a new conspiracy theory about the coronavirus: all the celebrities alleging that they have coronavirus after getting tested despite having no symptoms are actually just getting paid to say this to the public. Ever since the coronavirus escalated to new heights and started spreading worldwide, many celebrities have come forward to reveal that they are among those who have tested positive for the respiratory virus. While some, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were tested after they reported flu-like symptoms, others, like Idris Elba, were able to receive a test despite having no symptoms at all. Additionally, after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert dismissed COVID-19 prevention protocol and contracted the virus, the whole team was tested as a precautionary measure. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell went on to test positive, as did fellow NBA players like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Folks have been critical about how COVID-19 tests have been easily accessible for the rich and famous while regular civilians are denied tests, but Cardi B is suspicious of why certain wealthy stars are even getting tested in the first place. The outspoken rapper went live on Instagram recently, and of course, the main topic of discussion was coronavirus. Cardi expressed her frustration and confusion about asymptomatic folks going to get tested, and came to a wild conclusion. "We keep seeing these basketball players say like, 'Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don't got no symptoms,'" Cardi begins. "So how the f*ck am I supposed to know when Im supposed to get tested for it?!"

"Y'all n*ggas is playin' with me," she repeats over and over. "That's my problem right there. Cause y'all not really saying what it is. And it's like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain't. I'm starting to feel like y'all n*ggas is payin' n*ggas to say that they got it, and if y'all are paying n*ggas to say that they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? Sh*t, 'cause I'm trying to get paid." Do you agree with Cardi, or is this just a bunch of nonsense?