Just one day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Idris Elba decided to address his fans and followers to ensure that he is doing fine and that he is currently asymptomatic. The 47-year-old English actor took to his Twitter account in a nearly nine-minute long Live video to address why he decided to get tested, why his wife Sabrina Dhwore was in his announcement video and the positive aspects of his diagnosis.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"It’s been a mad 24 hours as you can probably guess. Yesterday was just good and bad. It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but it was also good because it opened up a lot of conversation around it," Elba began the live stream. The Luther actor then went on to reveal that he is in good health and announced his reason for getting tested, stating:

"Right now I am feeling OK. I woke up this morning, didn’t have any symptoms…still don’t have any symptoms. [I’m] checking my fever twice a day. [I] feel good... I was going to be around a lot of people starting (a) new film.”

Elba briefly discussed why his 30-year-old wife, Sabrina was in the same room as him despite quarantine protocol, saying:

“Sabrina wanted to be by my side.”

Idris Elba's positive test results come just weeks after The Suicide Squad (2021) officially finished shooting and will enter post-production. It is rumored that Elba's character in the movie will be Ben Turner, better known as the Bronze Tiger, a character created by legendary comic book writer Dennis O'Neil. The Cats actor also recently signed on to star in the Jay Z-produced Black Western film, The Harder They Fall. Now, in the wake of his positive diagnosis and the coronavirus pandemic, Elba's plans have come to streaking halt as one of Hollywood's most sought-after personalities.

Check out Idris Elba's full Twitter Live stream addressing his coronavirus prognosis in the video provided below.