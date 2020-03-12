Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night, and now the dominos are starting to fall. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gobert had jokingly touched every microphone on the podium after Mondays' shoot around, and apparently he continued his nonsense in the locker room. According to Woj, multiple Jazz players privately said that "Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

That said, The Athletic's Shams Charania notes that Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive out of the 58 tests administered on Wednesday night.

The Jazz were scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, but the game came to a halt just before tipoff after it was discovered that Gobert tested positive. Gobert never made it to the arena on Wednesday night, but players from both teams were tested after the game was postponed and the season was ultimately suspended until further notice.

Additionally, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that players on teams that the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days have been advised to self-quarantine. This includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.