Tom Hanks is hanging in there while he and his wife, Rita Wilson, remain in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus during their visit to Australia. The actor-couple were released from a hospital down under this week and will remain in quarantine in an Australian residence while they recover. They've been providing regular updates to the public about their condition, but the latest news comes from Tom's eldest sibling, Sandra Hanks Benoiton. “I have communicated with my brother," the writer told the Daily Mail. "He’s not great, but still OK. [Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god, [but] medical care in Australia is good."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sandra and her family are currently in complete lockdown in Italy, where they moved in 2016. “We’re OK here," she confirmed. "Staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I’m lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing!” Italy currently has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus as well as related deaths. “The US and the UK are failing miserably, however,” she added. The latest update from Tom and Rita themselves came on Tuesday, when Tom took to social media to share some good news and bad news.

“Hey folks," he wrote. "Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points." He then responded to the outrage that sparked after he shared a photo of an Australian delicacy. "But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he noted. He also explained the photo he attached to the post. "I have travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx." Get well soon, Tom and Rita!