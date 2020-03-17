The Brooklyn Nets confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that four players on the team had tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, superstar forward Kevin Durant.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant has not shown any symptoms and says he's feeling fine as of now, but warned others to be mindful and keep themselves quarantined during this frightening time. Says Durant, "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Durant was reportedly with the Brooklyn Nets last week as they prepared to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco. As we know, that game was scheduled to take place in an empty arena, but the NBA season was abruptly postponed once it was discovered that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive.

As of now, the Nets are the only team outside of the Jazz and Detroit Pistons who have had someone test positive for the coronavirus. Those infected include Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, as well as Detroit's Christian Wood. Worth noting, the Nets did not play the Jazz or the Pistons over the last two weeks before the shutdown.

As of this writing the other three Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus have not yet been revealed. The team issued the following statement on Tuesday.