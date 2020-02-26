Cardi B is getting the Bardi Gang hyped for her follow-up to her 2018 Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy, by sharing a snippet of one of the tracks off the upcoming sophomore album on Twitter. Her fans have been waiting patiently for almost two years for a new body of work from the rapper, and it looks like CB2 will be here before we know it. Late Tuesday night, a fan demanded that Cardi give us a taste of what she's been working on. The user replied, "WE WANT A SNIPPET," after Cardi tweeted, "Ayyyyy put some respect on my name,I brought you nothin but flames I’m boutta do it again !" Cardi obeyed, retweeting the reply with an 8-second video of her nails with an unreleased song playing in the background, which she captioned, "Respect."

While also serving as an indication of what's to come, Cardi's initial tweet may also be actual lyrics from one of the tracks off the upcoming project. The rapper has been teasing her sophomore album, which is tentatively titled Tiger Woods, for awhile now. It seemed that she initially intended to drop something by the end of last year, but decided to save everything for her album, which she has yet to deliver. Despite telling the world earlier this month that she was still finishing up the album and had no release date in mind, Ms. Cardi gave fans hope the following week, when she jokingly revealed that she was "pregnant" with 5 hits. Hopefully, we'll all be able to bop to those 5 hits soon enough.