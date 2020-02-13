The only thing that Cardi B is pregnant with right now are the hits that she keeps cranking out in the studio for her new album. After joking that everybody around her seems to be getting pregnant, the Bronx superstar responded to a fan's inquiry if that was her subtle way of letting them know that a baby was on the way with Offset. She shut down those rumors before they even had a chance to begin, noting that the only thing cooking inside of her are the fire ideas for her upcoming album, tentatively titled Tiger Woods.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Interacting with her core fanbase on Twitter last night, Cardi B offered somewhat of an album update, letting everybody know how far along she's gotten since her last reveal. With a new album due out before the end of the year, the artist informed her fans that she's five hits deep, clearly confident about how things will turn out.

Cardi B had one of the most impressive debut albums of the last decade with Invasion of Privacy, an album that remains on the charts to this day. The rapper is looking to continue her tremendous success with the official follow-up and it's looking as though things are coming along quite nicely.