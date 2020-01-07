Cardi B is special. The 27-year-old music superstar has been experiencing a couple of the best years of her life, winning a Grammy Award, giving birth to her first child, getting married to the love of her life, and continuing to earn tremendous accolades for her debut album. When she was starring on Love & Hip-Hop, it would have been difficult to predict how humongous Cardi's impact would be today. As you all know, the Bronx songstress now occupies one of the top spots among all female rappers, sitting pretty next to Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion as three of the most popular artists in the world. Much of the reason why Cardi's accomplishments have been sustained is based on the strength of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy. As much as you don't want to admit it, she delivered a solid body of work that people just can't get enough of. This week, it was revealed that IOP was so much of a hit with fans that it has the artist etching her name in the history books.

Joining the legendary Lauryn Hill, Cardi B is now one of two women sharing the title of the longest-charting debut album from a female rapper, clocking in a total of ninety-one weeks next to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Listed as one of the top albums of the entire decade by some publications, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Cardi B's debut is still performing this well. As she works on her sophomore effort, which is tentatively titled Tiger Woods, look for the superstar to officially surpass Lauryn Hill and make history as the longest-charting female rap debut of all time.

Congratulations, Cardi!