If you've been praying for more Cardi B music to drop before the end of this year, you may need to lower your expectations. The superstar rapper has been hard at work in the studio but it turns out that everything she's creating at the moment is reserved for something special. Taking to Instagram Live this week, the Bronx-based emcee told her fans that she may not be dropping anything for a while. However, it will all be worth it next year.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After the release of her stellar debut studio album Invasion of Privacy, all eyes have been on Cardi B to see how she continues to rise into the musical stratosphere. She preemptively announced a new project for last year but when she realized that it wasn't the best idea to rush things like that, she dropped that altogether. Now, she's crafting her IOP follow-up and she may have just revealed the title she's going with.

Speaking directly to her fans, Bardi said that everything she's finishing is going straight to the vault for album consideration. "I don’t know if I’m even going to drop music this year anymore," she said. "Everything that I’m working on right now is going straight to my album, and I think I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods."

The album title may seem a little odd but once you hear her explanation, it'll all start to make sense. "I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods, because remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album."

