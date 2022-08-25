Things are imploding over on Twitter and it centers around Cardi B and an apparent Nicki Minaj stan. Earlier today, we reported on Offset suing Quality Control Music over control of his solo career, and since that time, the rapper has been the target of criticism. Cardi B stepped in to defend her husband but the very mention of her standing by her man triggered trolls who used the opportunity to trash the "Up" rapper.

For the last few hours, Cardi has been going back and forth with a Twitter user who goes by the name of "SleezeMaraj," a person who, in their bio, said that they are a media personality and "Nicki Minaj Connoisseur."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The user tweeted to Cardi, asking when she was going to pay the women who took the rapper to court over a bar fight that went awry. The person claimed that there was some sort of financial deal on the table, but Cardi quickly clapped back by saying the case is public and anyone can see that no deal has been offered. She also mentioned that the Twitter user just got out of jail, themselves.

"Why you lying on me and those girls for I have a open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC offering money will not benefit me and actually get me in real trouble you making up anything cause you decided to come for me after coming out of jail for stealing 3k worth of clothes," she wrote. The person responded by noting Offset's criminal record, which Cardi shrugged off.

The person continued to bombard Cardi with alleged "receipts" about her bar fight case and the rapper told them that she would be saving the information for her legal team. Cardi chastised the Twitter user for lying in order to have their viral moment, and in the fray, Saweetie's name was tossed around when the person alleged that Offset had sex with the Bay Area hitmaker.

That allegation was denied, as well, and things boiled over until Rah Ali seemed to suggest that this was all a PR stunt, igniting a separate fire. Check it out below.