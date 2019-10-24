She'd already established a name for herself, but it wasn't until she was twisted up in the Nicki Minaj-Cardi B New York Fashion Week fight that people began whispering about Rah Ali. The reality star was featured on Love & Hip Hop for three years before moving on and even had violent altercations with Sky from Black Ink Crew. Rah also is one who doesn't bite her tongue and recently caught a bit of heat for saying that Remy Ma is "furious" that Megan Thee Stallion is more successful than her.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

Rah knows how to captivate the media with her antics, so Bossip featured on their latest Headline Heat series. She sat down with the outlet to confirm or deny headlines that they'd made about her in the past. They opened with a report regarding Cardi B's best friend wanting to go after Rah for the NYFW fight.

"In all honesty, I feel like when you actually have a real, authentic beef with someone, the last thing you really want to do is kinda give them notification," Rah said. "You don't wanna kinda inform your opponent that there's a beef. But if you're doing it for attention or for exactly what you got here which is a headline, then I think she did whatever she needed to do to gauge interest in herself. Whatever you gotta do, baby, you know. Whatever you gotta do."

Bossip also wrote a report that Nicki was offering $100K to anyone who had video footage of the NYFW rumble. "You know what, f*ck it, I'm just gonna give y'all the video," Rah said. She then goes into her purse and pulls out her phone. "Do you want to see it? What happened? You sure? I'm just kidding," she said while laughing.

She also denied Bossip's report that during Nicki and Remy Ma's beef, she wasn't faithful to the Queen rapper. "I absolutely did not flip sides," she said. "I was not Remy's friend." Rah moved on and spoke about her fights with Sky, confirming that she did apologize to Diddy after she went after the tattooed reality star at the music mogul's New Year's Eve party at the top of 2018. "I apologized because that was just something that was unfortunate that had to take place where it took place, you know?" she said. "I just felt like there was unfinished business, and I thought that I would have gotten the opportunity to see her, obviously, before that in the time frame within the two years, and it wasn't my choice that it had to be at an event like that." Watch below.