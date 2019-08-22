New York Fashion Week is always sure to make headlines but last year, a fight broke out at one of the exclusive events between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, bolstering media coverage of the party. Parodies were made, alliances were formed, and more was said after a shoe was thrown at the Harper's Bazaar party in 2018. You've all heard about the incident and one year later, there are still major differences between Nicki and Cardi. Star Brim, Bardi's best friend, is fresh out of jail and she's ready to finally tell her side of the story and, according to her, Nicki and Rah Ali are lucky she wasn't there with her girl.

On the first episode of her new podcast Keepin It Bute, Star Brim spoke about the altercation last year that resulted in Cardi B sporting a bruise on her head. After debating with her co-host about whether Popeye's or Chik-fil-A serves a better chicken sandwich, Star touched on the infamous fight. "Listen, let me tell you something. If I was at that shit, I would have spanked Rah [Ali,]" said Cardi's ally. "If I see Rah right now, I'll still spank Rah. So it really don't matter. And if I could have got to Nicki, you feel me, then it would have went down too but that bitch is well-protected. It would not have went down the way it went down."

In case you're out of the loop, Rah Ali claims to have been the person who punched Cardi B in the face that night. Listen to what Star Brim says at the 6-minute mark below.

[via]