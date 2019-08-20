If you're a fan of fried chicken, there are only a few places worth going to for a proper fix. Over the years, Chick-Fil-A, although controversial, has been in the lead when it comes to chicken. In an era where literally everything and anything can get canceled in a heartbeat, even their CEO's anti-LGBTQ stance hasn't prevented many people who believe in equal rights to fall back on Chick-Fil-A. The one thing that seems to be giving them a run for their money right now is none other than Popeyes.

Popeyes f*cked the chicken game up this past week after unveiling their brand new chicken sandwiches. It's been getting praise across the board with many Chick-Fil-A advocates getting ready to switch sides. Even though Chick Fil A appeared to back their product wholeheartedly after Popeye's launch of their new product, it seemed like they needed to remind the Twittersphere to put some respect on their name. Unfortunately, that only opened a window of opportunity for Popeyes to throw shade at them. The mere tweets between the two companies have since sparked warfare on Twitter between their fanbases, although it seems like the conversion process from Chick-Fil-A to Popeyes has already commenced.

If it makes Chick-Fil-A feel any better, this review from Business Insider said that their mac-and-cheese is superior to essentially every other fast food joint.

Peep some of the best reactions below.