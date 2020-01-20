One of Future's many baby mothers is doing just fine as she's not battling any impending court dates or custody agreements. Joie Chavis (who is the mother of Future's son Hendrix) also shares a daughter with Bow Wow, who is eight-year-old Shai Moss. The young cutie proves to look a lot like her father but when it comes to her dance moves she seemingly got it from her mama.

Joie was recently up in the gym with her daughter by her side and their little workout turned out to be more of an impromptu dance class. In the clip below, you can see the mother-daughter duo busting out a few dance moves to Justin Bieber's latest song "Yummy."

"The cutest most perfect," SZA commented on the clip, while Snoh Aalegra added, "So adorable."

A few months back, Bow Wow jumped on Instagram to share some appreciation to his baby mother. "I am so proud of this woman!" he wrote. "When I say get it on ya own she did that. A true inspiration for all women. I know you hate when I post you because of the attention 😂 but one must acknowledge a REAL 1. My friend my patna my ace the one who tells me to tighten up when I need it. The mother of my daughter is killing sh*t!