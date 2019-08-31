Self-proclaimed "playboy" Bow Wow has recently made headlines for his less than favorable antics. One day he's being clowned by 50 Cent and on another, he's on Growing Up Hip Hop getting his car windows smashed. The rapper has quite the reputation with the ladies and at the clubs, but the proud father took a moment to shout out his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Joie Chavis.

Bow and Joie share a daughter, Shai Moss, who was born back in 2011. Although the former couple haven't been together in quite some time, Bow has continuously supported Joie publicly on social media. He continued that tradition on Friday when he took to his Instagram to compliment Joie while promoting her fitness business.

"I am so proud of this woman!" he said. "When i say get it on ya own she did that. A true inspiration for all women. I know you hate when i post you because of the attention 😂 but one must acknowledge a REAL 1. My friend my patna my ace the one who tells me to tighten up when i need it. The mother of my daughter is killing sh*t! Ladies if you tryna get that body right... you better holla at her. And follow her fitness page so you can stay fit all year around!"

Fans have told Bow that he uses these posts in a way to get back with Joie, but he assures them that he just wants to give her some praise because too many co-parents are at each other's throats.