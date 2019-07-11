Da Brat has known Bow Wow most of his life and has treated him like a younger brother since he was a child. The world wasn't given much insight into their relationship until they were featured together on WEtv's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. For ongoing seasons, Brat has become increasingly frustrated with Bow Wow's antics, especially the drama surrounding his relationships with women.

Fans watched as he and Jhonni Blaze were involved in a shouting match that ended with items in Jermaine Dupri's studio being broken. Then there was his rocky relationship with Kiyomi Leslie which unraveled in the headlines after the two were engaged in a violent altercation resulting in their arrests. Recently, his ex-girlfriend Erica Mena even came forward with claims that the rapper was physically abusive to her, Kiyomi, and his other ex, Ciara.

Throughout, Brat has tried to do her Big Sister duties and get Bow on the right track, but it seems that he's focused on taking care of his daughter, making music, and enjoying the company of as many beautiful women as possible.

Bow shared a clip of an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta where he said that following the drama with Kiyomi, he's living his best life. "I'm in a good space," he told Brat and Debra "Ms. Deb" Antney. "I'm having fun. I don't want a relationship. I'm looking for a good time. I wanna have fun. I realized who I am. I'm a playboy."

Brat gave him a shocked look, but Bow continued, "I got to...I love women." Da Brat chimes in by saying that "Bow gon' do what he wanna do." She then compares him a "crack addict" who just can't get enough. The Atlanta playboy.