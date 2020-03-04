growing up hip hop: atlanta
- TVWaka Flocka Discusses Being "Broke" During PandemicThe rapper revealed that his version of broke may be another person's idea of being rich, but the pandemic took a hit on his finances.By Erika Marie
- TVBow Wow Tells Drea Kelly: "Don't Forget I'm Your Boss"Bow Wow comes for his "GUHH: ATL" cast-mate Drea Kelly on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- TVDeb Antney Supports Trump "Because What You See Is What You Get"She reveals her political leanings to son Waka Flocka in a clip from "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" and says she's not worried about her reputation.By Erika Marie
- TV"Growing Up Hip Hop ATL" Trailer Shows Deb Antney Supports TrumpThe teaser for next season also shows Bow Wow talking about becoming a dad once again while Da Brat has an altercation with Jhonni Blaze.By Erika Marie
- TVEgypt Criss Announces She's Quit "Growing Up Hip Hop"Egypt Criss, daughter to Sandra "Pepa" Denton, is the latest "Growing Up Hip Hop" star to quit the series.By Erika Marie
- TVBow Wow's Ex Kiyomi Leslie Defends Open Relationship With "LHHATL" StarBow Wow's ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie recently appeared on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" alongside her new beau.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow Declared Winner Of Hypothetical Romeo Miller IG Live BattleBow Wow and Romeo Miller aren't even set to do an IG Live Battle, but after a fan presented the option, social media users declared Bow the winner.By Erika Marie
- TVDeb Antney Blasts "LHHATL": "Disgraceful For Women" & "Men Look Horrible"Deb Antney isn't a fan of "Love & Hip Hop" after being featured on previous seasons of the VH1 hit show.By Erika Marie
- GramR. Kelly's Daughter Buku Abi Shows Off Her Pole Dancing SkillsR. Kelly's 22-year-old daughter Buku Abi is spending her quarantine days hitting up her at-home stripper pole.By Erika Marie
- TVDa Brat Calls Bow Wow "Spoiled" While Discussing His "GUHH" ExitDa Brat said Bow Wow has many projects in the works, including a movie deal, so we shouldn't be sad if he really did decide to leave the series.By Erika Marie
- TVBow Wow Quits "Growing Up Hip Hop"Bow Wow announced that he is leaving "Growing Up Hip Hop," after fellow cast members Master P and Romeo Miller also revealed that they were quitting the show.By Lynn S.
- TVBow Wow Explains Why He Isn't Ready To Settle DownBow Wow's relationships have been played out in the media, but it doesn't look like we'll be seeing him tied down to any one woman soon.By Erika Marie