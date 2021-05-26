It doesn't look like a Verzuz between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow has been officially secured. For days Bow and Soulja have been taking playful shots at one another online after the "Crank That" hitmaker announced that they would pair up for a Verzuz appearance. The news came after months of Romeo Miller petitioning Bow for shared space on some platform, whether it was Verzuz or another project. Unfortunately for Miller, Bow wasn't having it.

However, a Bow Wow versus Soulja Boy match-up was well-received by fans, but because Timbaland and Swizz Beatz didn't make the official announcement, some were skeptical if Verzuz lovers were being trolled.

On Wednesday (May 26), Bow Wow returned to Twitter to share an update. "Ain't talking versuz until i see some contracts," the rapper tweeted. FACTS.... [pen emoji][paper emoji]... back to regular scheduling program." We'll be expecting a swift response from Soulja Boy anytime soon because he's not one to let much of anything slide.

Meanwhile, Swizz and Timbaland have announced that they would be returning to Verzuz for a re-match now that they've secured new deals and have a full performance set-up. Fans are already prepared to see the two chart-toppers bring out special guests and they relive their most successful moments in music history.

Check out Bow Wow's post below.