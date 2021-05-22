Soulja Boy is one of the internet's greatest characters and when it comes to his catalog, fans know exactly what he's accomplished. Soulja is responsible for some of the most memorable hits from the late 2000s and even in 2021, Soulja is still making big moves. Over the last few weeks, he has been reminding people of his place in the game, and fans have been reminiscing about his biggest hits. As a result, Soulja is looking to prove himself among his peers, and this hunger led to an exchange between himself and Bow Wow.

The two contemplated doing a Verzuz battle against one another, and now, it seems like this battle has been made official. Last night, Bow Wow was in the club on Facetime with Soulja Boy and in the clip, they claimed that a Verzuz battle would go down on June 26th which is next month. To add credence to this, Soulja took to Twitter today, telling his fans that the battle was official.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have yet to confirm whether or not this is actually going to go down, however, the tweet and the clip above are promising indications of the future. These are two artists who helped grow throughout the internet age, and for now, it seems as though they are evenly matched. Not to mention, a battle between these two would bring about a ton of entertainment and probably some viral clips as well.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our interview with Soulja Boy, which can be found right here.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET