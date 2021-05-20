There are a few things that Soulja Boy will go down for in the history books but his screeching "DRAAAAKE?!" call-out on the Breakfast Club has been cemented in the pantheon of great viral internet antics. The two have collaborated in the past but it seems like whenever Soulja is back in the headlines, there's a concerted effort to drag Drakeinto his shenanigans.

HNHH recently chopped it up with Big Draco who explained that Bow Wow has forever had his back, even after calling out Drake, again.

"My peers give me my credit, man," he said. "That’s my boy in real life, you know what I’m sayin’? I’m gonna say it like this -- I just have fun. People know --- look, shout out to all them folks but they know what’s up. I’m the one, you know what I’m sayin’? I’m the one. C’mon man. I’m the one. It need be to Soulja. Soulja this, Soulja that."

When it came down to calling out Drake specifically, Soulja explained that it was all in good fun, adding that there wasn't "any pressure."

"I was just poking a little fun. Having a little fun, like, ‘C’mon, man. You know what’s going on Drake. Stop playing with me, boy.’ But it’s all love. Shout out to Drake and to Bow Wow."

Peep our full interview with Draco here, or watch the video below.