Soulja Boy is pretty peeved after Drake, who he infamously accused of stealing his flows bar-for-bar, word-for-word on his first single, linked up with Bow Wow and gave the former child star his flowers. The Toronto rapper said that without Bow Wow, there wouldn't be a Drake. Soulja Boy is wondering why he wasn't given that same treatment, reloading the clip on the current holder of the #1, #2, and #3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Draaaakkeeee??? Draaaaakkkkeeeeee????? Soulja Boy is infamous for yelling out the world-famous rapper's name a couple of times during his interview at The Breakfast Club, which prompted dozens of media headlines about his supposed beef with the artist. Telling the hosts of the radio show that he "taught Drake everything he knows" in early 2019, Soulja Boy is pissed off that Drake wouldn't acknowledge his influence despite his willingness to show love to Bow Wow. He let his frustration be known on social media.

"That n***a drake is hilarious," wrote Big Draco on Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. "Dude stole my whole bar then thanked bow wow."

Drake was in Houston this week to celebrate his latest achievement on the Billboard Hot 100, joining Bow Wow and his OVO crew as he praised the young legend. "If it wasn't for you, it wouldn't be no me," he said to Bow Wow. "That's why I'ma rock with y'all forever."

Do you think Drake should give Soulja Boy his props too?