All it took was a 20-second speech from Drake and, suddenly, everyone loves Bow Wow again. The rapper recently shouted out Bow Wow and chilled with him in Houston after charting his new three songs at #1, #2, and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Bow was present for the celebratory dinner with the OVO team, and Drake had some huge praise for the former child star, saying that there would be no Drake if Bow Wow hadn't paved the way for him.

Given the way that people love to perpetually clown Bow Wow, either for some Bow Wow Challenge-adjacent nonsense or for something unrelated, it seemed like another few years would inevitably go by before people realized that the man actually is a legend. Thankfully, Bow is finally starting to get his flowers after Drake's praise-filled video hit the internet, with hundreds of fans speaking about how the 34-year-old reality star jump-started things for a lot of today's rappers.

Bow Wow has been a trending topic on Twitter since Monday evening. Fans are finally reminded of the rapper's greatness, forgetting about all the corny activity that followed his iconic career and celebrating him for what he is. A young pioneer.



