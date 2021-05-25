Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have certainly worked wonders as allies, having built their Verzuz venture into a veritable empire. Yet it should never be forgotten that these are hip-hop legends, and as such, a little bit of healthy competition should be expected. Having previously announced that a Verzuz rematch would be taking place on Memorial Day weekend, the two producers confirmed that they themselves would be stepping up to do battle once again.

This Sunday, May 30th, Swizzy and Timbaland will go head to head in a live battle at LIV nightclub in Miami, with the event taking place at 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Should you be interested in checking it out, you can watch on Triller, the Fite APP, and via the Verzuz Instagram page.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's unclear as to whether or not songs from their previous battle will be off-limits, but given the depth of their respective catalogs, the pair will have no shortage of material to draw from. And unlike their previous match-up, which took place at the onset of the Verzuz movement, this one will take place face-to-face, which will bring a new dynamic into the fold. Not to mention the fact that both producers will likely be sporting a few new weapons, with Swizzy's upcoming placements on DMX's Exodus and Timbo's recent work on J. Cole's The Off-Season.

Check out the details below, and be sure to sound off with your predictions for the upcoming Verzuz rematch. All things considered, which producer will walk away with the crown -- Swizz Beatz or Timbo The King?