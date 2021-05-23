Bow Wow has responded to Soulja Boy's announcement that the two rappers will be battling it out on an upcoming episode of Verzuz.

“Soulja, I have so many No. 1s,” Bow Wow said in an Instagram video, Saturday. “If you go on Google right now and you type in ‘Rappers with the most No. 1s,’ you will see Drake first, Eminem, Lil Wayne. I’m on a list with a lot of greats. There ain’t a lot of us.”

Soulja confirmed the matchup, earlier in the day, writing that "it's official" on Twitter.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Despite being acknowledged by both artists, neither Timbaland nor Swizz Beatz has confirmed the show.

Anticipation for a Verzuz matchup between Bow Wow and Soulja has been building in recent weeks.

“Bow Wow scared of me, man. You see when Romeo said something, he jumped right on it but as soon as they said 'Big Draco' name, Bow Wow be quiet as hell making up all types of excuses, man. Bow Wow knows what’s up with me,” Soulja recently told Tampa Bay’s Wild 94.1.

The "Crank That" rapper was referring to previous rumors that Romeo and Bow Wow would go at it on Verzuz.

