Romeo Miller and Bow Wow traded shots on social media, this weekend, amidst rumors that the two will face off in a future Verzuz matchup.

The back-and-forth started when Romero appeared on a recent episode of Fox Soul’s The Mix, and remarked, “If Bow Wow do a godddamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. If Bow do a battle, I’m open for it."

Word got back to Bow Wow and he replied on Twitter: "You sure you want this smoke? i see you calling me out. You sure this what you want to do? #VERZUZ"

Fans have been itching for a Verzuz appearance with the two rappers since the series started, last year.

From there, Romeo posted a lengthy response on his Instagram story.

“Regarding this Verzuz talk, I’ve gave this man Bow @shadmoss his roses since we was kids and even reached out myself (multiple times) to celebrate him and our era together in a creative way,” he wrote. “I could put my pride to the side if it means doing something positive and bringing back nostalgia for a dope ass generation.”

He continued:

Now if you think this is smoke my brother, we could hit up @loganpaul and get on one of those boxing tickets. You know me in real life bro, we aren’t kids anymore; leave that for the fans. This ain’t about the competition for me, this is about showing the impact that 2 young black kids had on the entire industry. That’s the Win. To inspire the next! It’s NoLimit. You got my number, hit me.

Check out the back and forth below.