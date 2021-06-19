The pandemic paused many artists' plans to tour in 2020, but now that mandates have been lifted entirely in the United States, things are back in motion. It was back in November 2019 when Omarion first hinted that Millennium Tour 2020 would possibly be taking place the following year, and by December, it was common knowledge that B2K wouldn't be making a return as a group. Bow Wow was later named as co-headliner and artists including Ashanti,Soulja Boy, and Pretty Ricky were slated to grace the stage.

In March 2020, the announcement came that the Millennium Tour 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19, but there haven't been any solid updates until now. "We got unfinished business to handle!" Bow wrote on Instagram earlier today (June 18).

"#millenniumtour2021 Starring: Bow wow & Omarion. With special guest Ashanti and more… get your tickets now!" his message continued. "(1st arena tour to roll out since the pandemic) WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outisde!!!!!"

The tour schedule shows that the tour will launch in Los Angeles at The Forum on October 1 and will conclude on November 26 in Las Vegas. The first edition of the Millennium Tour proved to be lucrative, but B2K had a few hiccups along the way. Raz B was arrested during the tour for allegedly abusing his then-girlfriend and there were ongoing rumors regarding Fizz and the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones, but the group was able to keep themselves on track. This time around, Omarion is flying solo.

Check out the tour dates below.