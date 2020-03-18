Some of the remaining dates on the 2020 Millennium Tour featuring acts like Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more, have officially been rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Bow Wow shared the news via Instagram, noting that tickets are still on sale for later dates, and that all previously purchased tickets will be honoured.

"MILLENNIUM TOUR UPDATE!!!" the rapper wrote on the post. "We are working hard everyday and will continue to update you with the latest news! Stay safe and we will be back before you know it! Thank you for your patience. Tix are still available for purchase! DONT FORGET HOLD ON TO YOUR TIX IF PURCHASED THEY WILL BE GOOD TO USE AT NEW DATES!" The tour's producer, G-Squared Events, also shared an official statement on their website regarding the status of the remaining dates.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Due to unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, some tour dates are in the process of being rescheduled with announcements to follow soon," the statement reads. "We will continue to work with the appropriate state and local authorities and our venue partners to provide a safe and healthy environment at each tour stop. During this time, we ask for your patience. As each day develops, we will continue to plan accordingly and ultimately determine the best course of action. Our commitment is to keep you posted on a regular basis. Thanks for your understanding." Omarion first announced the 2020 instalment of the tour back in November, following the success of the first round alongside his B2K bandmates earlier that year. However, the exclusion of B2K from the 2020 Millennium Tour caused quite the controversy. The rescheduled dates for the 2020 Millennium Tour are as follows:

Rescheduled Dates

May 22nd- Pittsburgh, PA

May 23rd- Baltimore, MD

May 24th- Newark, NJ

June 26th- Cleveland

June 27th- Chicago

June 28th- Detroit

July 17th- Dallas, TX